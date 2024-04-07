YOUR SAY: 'You navigate the complexities of a cross-border health service'

In a world that often feels inundated with challenges and uncertainties, there shines a beacon of unwavering dedication, compassion and resilience - the doctors, nurses, administration and support staff at Albury Wodonga Health who go above and beyond to provide exceptional care despite facing numerous obstacles.
On behalf of Wodonga Council and my fellow councillors, I want to express our gratitude and appreciation for your efforts in delivering healthcare services to our community under circumstances many would find daunting.
You show a commitment to excellence and unwavering compassion and your selflessness and professionalism inspires those with whom you come in contact. Every day, you navigate the complexities of a cross-border health service with grace and expertise, ensuring each patient receives the best possible care, regardless of limitations you encounter.
Your ability to function at a high standard despite existing inadequate facilities is a testament to your resilience and dedication to the wellbeing of others.
Your tireless efforts do not go unnoticed and your sacrifices and hard work are deeply appreciated by our community.
Your commitment to providing quality healthcare in the face of adversity is a testament to your character and dedication to our community.
Thank you for your service, sacrifice and unwavering dedication to the health and well-being of our region.
I find David Thurley's letter condemning Topher Field's comments that the COVID-19 vaccine has caused thousands of reported injuries and deaths as "rubbish and has no evidence to back up his claim" as astonishing.
Given Mr Thurley's scientific credentials then even a cursory look online would find the Australian federal government's COVID-19 Vaccine Claims Scheme as irrefutable proof of Topher Field's comments. To date, about $80 million has already been paid out to victims of the vaccine.
This is separate to a massive number of class actions already in train against the federal government and related health agencies for the injuries and deaths caused by the COVID-19 vaccine to hundreds of thousands of Australians who mistakenly placed their trust in their government.
I'm not your librarian Mr Thurley but what more "proof" do you need of the veracity of Topher Field's claims or are you just in denial?
