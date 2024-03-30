YOUR SAY: Raise concerns about facilities, but don't forget to make a plan

Rutherglen Park is a large historic park in the "heart" of town.
It is home to a wide range of sporting and community groups and is currently going through the process of establishing a master plan for current and future needs and development.
The plan is fully funded by the Indigo Shire. The process involves consultation with almost 40 park users and stakeholders. The consultant is very experienced and well regarded.
We are on track to have the plan out for public comment. This is within a six-month time frame from appointment of the consultant to adoption of the plan.
We have been impressed by the support the shire has provided not just in developing the master plan but its future implementation. We intend to press for that implementation.
The shire has limited means to develop and renew very ageing facilities. Government grants are very competitive. To be successful you need a plan as well as shire support gained by community input demonstrating need, user contribution and value for public funding.
Rutherglen residents have every right to draw attention to the condition of our community and sporting facilities, but you need a plan and make a case for it.
While I would probably disagree with most of the things said at the Triple Conference I made it very clear to Mr McFarland that free speech is important and Albury City has no role in censoring any groups.
But in his letter, Topher Field makes a claim with no foundation or evidence.
He claims that "the Australian government has paid millions in compensation to people injured or killed by 'the safe and effective' mRNA jabs...". This is just rubbish and he has no evidence to back up his claim.
Out for my weekly grocery shopping on Sunday at Woolworths Lavington, got some oranges from the fruit and vegetable department.
Monday at work had one, they are disgusting in flavour so I had a look at the sticker on the skin and surprise, surprise, they are American oranges.
What a joke with our farmers struggling every day, here is such a huge company, Australia-wide, buying in offshore fruit. When we in Australia grow the best fruit in the world and our farmers have to throw their hard-earned fruits away.
What's happening, Woolworths?
