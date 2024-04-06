'Dark horse' emerges as game goes down to the wire in a nail-biter

Wangaratta survived a scare from North Albury in a nail-biting second round encounter at Bunton Park on Saturday.
With scores level at half-time, momentum shifted between the two sides throughout the second half, with the Magpies holding on in the final minutes to claim a 41-39 victory.
In her second game as coach, Shea Cunningham admitted it was a nerve-racking wait on the sidelines as the Hoppers fought back.
"Massive credit to North Albury, they are going to knock off a few sides this year and I think they're the dark horse to get into the top five," Cunningham said post match.
"They played exceptionally well and caused us some headaches.
"I'm super proud of the girls to keep pushing through in wet and slippery conditions."
Amanda Umanski shot 31 goals for the victors, with Kellie Keen also contributing 10.
With star shooter Georgia Clark currently sidelined with an ankle injury, Magpies' youngster Rose Henry also received time in the goal circle.
"We're just waiting for Georgia's ankle to come right, she's got a couple more weeks of rehab to go on that," Cunningham said.
"But it's allowed for opportunities for young ones to come up through and it's really pleasing to be able to give them opportunities in A-grade."
Hoppers' defender Grace Hay remained calm under pressure to create turnovers at crucial moments, while fellow young gun Madi Lieschke worked tirelessly for the home side alongside playing coach Emily Browne and newcomer Georgia Ryan.
Lily Kelly (15), Sophia Kohlhagen (13) and Kealey Moore (11) shared the goal tally, while Magpies' midcourter Chaye Crimmins reached 150 A-grade games at the club.
After what was also a narrow win against Wangaratta Rovers in round one, Cunningham admitted it's shaping up as an exciting season.
"I'd like it not to be so close from a coaching point of view, but it just goes to show how close the competition is going to be this year," she said.
In other round two games, Wodonga placed its first win on the board with an upset 45-41 victory against Myrtleford, with youngster Lily McKimmie starring in goals to rack up 29.
Corowa-Rutherglen continued it's strong return to the competition with a 55-34 win against Wangaratta Rovers, with versatile playing coach Sophie Hanrahan adapting to both ends of the court to finish the game with 47 goals.
Wodonga Raiders defeated Albury 41-32, with Shaylah House stepping up from B-grade to shoot 22 goals, while Rochelle Hill was the top scorer for the Tigers with 18.
Yarrawonga's season has also continued on a high following a 39-27 win against Lavington.
