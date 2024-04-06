The Border Mailsport
Now this is something you don't hear a player missing a game with often

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
April 7 2024 - 9:03am
Nick Fothergill showed his class in the opening round against Wodonga, but he suffered a suspected broken collarbone against Lavington.
Yarrawonga's worrying run with injury continues with gun forward Nick Fothergill suffering a suspected broken collarbone against Lavington on Saturday, while boom recruit Dan Howe missed the game with shingles.

Sports Journalist

