The league's new 'running man' and a big 'bopper' star in Hawks' win

Former Carlton player Lochie O'Brien's running ability blitzed Corowa-Rutherglen on Saturday, while big man Will Christie maintained his sensational start in Wangaratta Rovers' 47-point win.
The home side controlled the match at half-time with a 41-point break, but the returning Roos were out-scored by only a goal from there to fall 14.10 (94) to 7.5 (47).
"I thought their contest stuff was really good, we probably lacked a little bit around contests at certain periods and gave them opportunities to move the footy forward and there were good signs for them, which is a great positive for a side that is returning," Rovers' coach Sam Murray praised.
The Roos missed last year, primarily due to a player shortage.
O'Brien showed his class with a stellar display.
"Lochie workrate was huge, he drove a lot of footy for us," Murray revealed.
"He's a sub-six minute, 2k runner, there's not many in the Ovens and Murray that can do that, his ability to run was his key attribute when drafted."
Christie, who spent time in Geelong's VFL system last year, was again strong in the ruck, veteran Shane Gaston was effective with three goals, co-captain Alex Marklew booted four, while recruit Samuel Cattapan was terrific.
Murray injured his ankle early in the second quarter, but played on without any issues until midway through the third stanza and expects to be face Wodonga Raiders on Saturday.
Long-time Victoria Country bush star Sam Dunstan was electric with five of the seven goals, while Brady Morton and strongly-built on-baller Scott Jansen also excelled.
The Roos will take enormous confidence from the match after falling to another top three contender in Albury by 135 points in round one.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.