WANGARATTA ROVERS: Gains, losses, Q&A with Will Nolan and prospects this season

ANDREW MOIR: Rovers have to forget about who they don't have and focus on who they do. The loss of key forward John Jorgensen and serious injury to fellow recruit Tom McDonagh has robbed the Hawks of half of their tall timber (Will Christie and Alex Marklew) but they just have to find another way. All games are important, but they have to launch themselves at Wangaratta on Good Friday. They don't even have to win and will start outsiders, but they must come away with the confidence that despite some bad luck with their signings, they can win this flag.