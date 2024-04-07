Raiders had their best team in years, but the Albury machine rolled over it

Albury hammered a hyped-up Wodonga Raiders by 15 goals on Saturday.
The home team kicked 12 goals to three after half-time to post a 21.21 (147) to 7.15 (57) hiding.
Raiders were coming off a thrilling six-point win over Lavington in round one and had named their best side in years with the addition of former Collingwood grand final wingman Tom Phillips and Frankston VFL star Seb Quirk, but the Tigers again showed no mercy.
Albury has a percentage of 336.84 after smashing Corowa-Rutherglen by 135 points in round one.
"We knew the midfield battle was going to be really important, we had to match them in there and I thought we were able to do that, particularly after quarter-time, it felt like we were able to get it on the outside," Tigers' co-coach Anthony Miles explained.
Ruckman Isaac Muller was terrific for the second successive week, his power and ability to find the ball around the ground proving unstoppable, while the pacy Fletcher Carroll and Jackson Kelly feasted on the big man's supply.
Mat Walker and Kolby Heiner-Hennessy booted four goals apiece, while a quartet landed a double, including Jeff Garlett and Miles himself.
Jake Page left the ground late with a hip flexor problem, but Miles expects him to face Lavington on Saturday.
Raiders' Tom Bracher, fresh off a match-winning five goals against Lavington, and Cam Ellis-Yolmen also kicked two majors apiece.
Captain Brad St John backed up his terrific display against the Panthers with another sterling effort, while former AFL player Sam Darley and Quirk also impressed.
Raiders are now home to the undefeated Wangaratta Rovers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.