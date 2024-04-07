Charges laid over red Commodore's alleged high speed drive through town

A man has been charged with more than 20 offences after alleged high speed and erratic driving through Wodonga.
Police said the man, 32, was remanded to appear in Wodonga Magistrates Court on Monday, April 8.
"It is alleged that a red Holden Commodore was spotted by police travelling at speeds of up to 180kmh in heavy traffic throughout the town about 3pm on April 3," police said in a statement.
"With the assistance of the Air Wing, police allegedly found the vehicle dumped in a shopping centre car park in South Street."
Officers searched a property on McGaffin Court on Sunday, April 7, and arrested a man and a woman.
"Police located and seized a smartphone, a car key and clothing," police said.
"A 25-year-old Wodonga woman was released and is expected to be charged on summons."
"A 32-year-old Wodonga man was charged."
The offences he was charged with included:
