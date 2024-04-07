The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Charges laid over red Commodore's alleged high speed drive through town

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated April 8 2024 - 7:25am, first published 7:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Border police came out in force on Wednesday, April 3, to deal with the alleged incident. Picture by Mark Jesser
Border police came out in force on Wednesday, April 3, to deal with the alleged incident. Picture by Mark Jesser

A man has been charged with more than 20 offences after alleged high speed and erratic driving through Wodonga.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor - The Border Mail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.