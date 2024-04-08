'I'm late for school': Cops clock teen driver at 120kmh in 50 zone

A Riverina P-plater has been stripped of his licence after he was caught travelling at 120kmh in a 50 zone with four other teenage passengers in his car.
Griffith Highway Patrol officers detected a 2008 Silver Mazda hatchback travelling at a speed of 120kmh in the signposted 50kmh area along Citrus Road in Griffith at 11.54am on Tuesday, April 2.
Police said the driver, an 18-year-old Griffith man, was stopped and told officers "I'm late for school".
The teenager was travelling with four passengers all aged 17, police said.
He was issued with a fine for being a P1 driver exceeding the speed limit by more than 45kmh. His licence was suspended for six months.
Police said the teen was one of a number of drivers stopped by police in the Riverina over the Easter long weekend.
In a separate incident, Griffith Highway Patrol officers detected the driver of a Toyota Camry travelling at 187kmh in a 100kmh zone on the Burley Griffin Way at Moombooldool about 3.35pm on Thursday, March 28.
Police said the driver, a 28-year-old man from Birrong, told officers "I got a meeting in Wagga, I've got to make it. I left late".
The driver was fined for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45kmh and his licence was suspended for a period of six months.
The next day, Good Friday, officers stopped a 2018 silver Volkswagen Golf on Beelbangera Road at Yenda after concerned residents notified police of a vehicle reportedly swerving all over the road.
Police said the driver, a 32-year-old woman from Yenda, produced a provisional P1 NSW driver's licence.
She was breath tested, which returned a positive indication to alcohol.
The driver was arrested and taken to Griffith police station, where she returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.274.
The woman's licence was suspended and she will face Griffith Local Court in May on a charge of driving with a high-range PCA.
The same morning about 8am, officers detected a 2023 white BMW travelling 191kmh in a 100kmh zone on the Burley Griffin Way at Quandary.
Police said the driver, a 29-year-old man from Kaleen in the ACT, told police "I wasn't going that fast".
The driver was slapped with a fine for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45kmh and driving privileges in NSW were suspended for six months.
In other police news, a man has been charged with more than 20 offences after alleged high speed and erratic driving in Wodonga on Wednesday, April 3.
As well, police have charged a man following an aggravated robbery in North Albury on Saturday, April 6.
