Man on charges related to high-speed red Commodore drive appears in court

A man being held in custody facing charges related to dramatic high-speed driving in a red Holden Commodore through city streets appeared at Wodonga Magistrates Court on Monday.
Police used a helicopter to help locate the Holden, which was found dumped at a shopping centre in South Street. They later searched a house in McGaffin Court, Wodonga, and located a car key and a smart phone.
Police arrested a man and a woman there on Sunday, April 7.
Aaron Mifsud, 32, was being held at custody on more than 20 charges when magistrate Amina Bhai asked him through a video link on April 8 if he had spoken to a lawyer.
"No," Mr Mifsud said.
The court was told Mr Mifsud had tried to speak to lawyers in Melbourne while he was being held at Wangaratta.
"What are you asking for today, that I adjourn the matter so you can have your Melbourne lawyers appear on your behalf?" Ms Bhai said.
"Yes," Mr Mifsud replied.
Ms Bhai then asked: "Do you have any custody management issues that you wanted me to note Mr Mifsud ... any injuries or illnesses, are you prescribed any medications or anything of that nature?
"No," Mr Mifsud replied.
"Is this your first time in custody?" Ms Bhai said.
"No," Mr Mifsud replied.
All matters were adjourned for Mr Mifsud to appear by video link on April 30.
