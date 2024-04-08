The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man on charges related to high-speed red Commodore drive appears in court

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated April 8 2024 - 8:25pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A police helicopter from the Air Wing assisted in finding the vehicle used in the high-speed driving on Wednesday, April 3. Picture by Mark Jesser
A police helicopter from the Air Wing assisted in finding the vehicle used in the high-speed driving on Wednesday, April 3. Picture by Mark Jesser

A man being held in custody facing charges related to dramatic high-speed driving in a red Holden Commodore through city streets appeared at Wodonga Magistrates Court on Monday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.