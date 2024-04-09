BILLABONG CROWS: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with Paige Moloney

Co-coaches: Paige Moloney and Rikki Robb.
Last season: Fourth.
Gains: Rikki Robb (returning from injury), Lauren Packer (juniors), Kirby Hillier (Cudgewa).
Losses: Millie Flanagan, Lily Hanrahan (pregnancy), Jessica Fealy (travelling), Brooke Davies (relocated).
Q&A with co-coach Paige Moloney.
How has your preseason been?
We started preseason in late January. We all had a pretty good break over the summer and were then keen to get the season started. There's been good numbers at training recently, including a lot of new faces. We also had a good practice match against The Rock Yerong Creek where we were able to try a few new combinations, so I think everyone's just really looking forward to getting into it now.
Any players you think we should watch out for this season?
Our juniors coming up for their first full season in senior netball will be our ones to watch. Particularly Lauren Packer, she'll slot into our A-grade shooting line-up. Lozzy's young, she's fit and she's ready to take it on. We also have a huge bonus in having Rikki back in the goal end to support and guide her as well. Then Kirby Hillier will also be one to watch as she's new to the club and the league. It will be exciting to see what she can bring.
What are your expectations for this season?
Our goal is definitely to play finals again. We've also got a relatively new side right across the court, so there will be different focus areas and combinations from prior years and I think that's what makes it so exciting for us this year. Rikki and I have a lot of confidence in our line-up and we hope to remain competitive, hopefully play finals and push those top teams.
Who do you expect to see amongst the top teams?
I think it's very hard to go past Jindera and Howlong. Both teams have been strong for a while now and I think the grand final loss for each of them will just drive them more to be there at the end of September. I'd also love to see an underdog take the competition by surprise this season as well. Not sure who that could be yet, but I'd love to see someone new up there giving the top teams a run for their money.
We say: The Crows have maintained their stance at the upper end of the ladder for years now, and while there has been some shuffling in the off-season, should not be underestimated. While they have lost some experience in Flanagan, Hanrahan, Fealy and Davies, the return of Robb will be a boost in the attack end. Hillier arrives at the club after coaching Cudgewa to an Upper Murray League premiership last season.
Prediction: Fourth.
