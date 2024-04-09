A heck of a player and lovely bloke, so best of luck with the recovery Nick

Yarrawonga ace Nick Fothergill will miss around half the regular Ovens and Murray Football League season with his broken collarbone.
The 29-year-old suffered the injury in a heavy collision against Lavington on Saturday.
He spent two nights in Albury hospital after undergoing surgery on Sunday afternoon where he had a plate inserted.
"I broke my other collarbone, my right, at Tatura in 2021, so I know what I've got to do to recover, it's a bit unfortunate I broke my good side this time," Fothergill said.
The half-forward is one of the league's most industrious players, adopting an AFL-style work ethic to improve every aspect of his game, so he will do everything in his power to return as quickly as possible.
"I'm not really sure how long I'll miss, it's hard to say but you would think anywhere between 8-10 weeks, somewhere around that mark, I'd be pretty surprised if it's anything less than eight weeks," he suggested.
"It will still give me enough time to get some footy over the back half of the season."
Fothergill will spend 2-3 weeks in a sling before slowly building his range of movement.
It's a massive loss for the premiers as he's the league's best finisher and rarely wastes an opportunity when kicking for goal.
And the Pigeons have the worst injury toll after the two rounds.
Fellow guns Michael Gibbons and Leigh Masters missed the Lavington game with hamstring and knee injuries respectively, while big name recruit Dan Howe was out with the viral infection shingles.
Coach Steve Johnson is hoping Howe will be available for Saturday's away game against Myrtleford after the condition was picked up quickly and he started medication.
Gibbons and Masters are both looking to return against Wangaratta the following week.
Yarrawonga is one of four unbeaten teams, joining Albury, Wangaratta Rovers and North Albury.
