Hockey Albury Wodonga opens with a couple of big wins and close games

Wodonga posted a 5-0 win over Magpies in Hockey Albury Wodonga's opening round in division one women.
The first quarter was scoreless, with both teams having opportunities in the circle.
Wodonga came out hard in the second quarter and was able to penetrate the Magpies defence, scoring two goals.
And the home club extended its margin in the second half with three more goals.
Magpies gave a last push in the dying minutes, forcing several short corners, but were unable to convert.
Wodonga's Rylee Pontt and Bec Matthews were outstanding, while Niamh Morrison and Mallory Campbell created plenty of play through the middle for Magpies.
Norths and CR United played a two-all draw.
United led 2-1 until the latter stages when North's Waihuai Hohepa levelled the scores.
Hohepa snared both goals, while United's Rachael Guy and Chloe Burns landed one apiece.
And Falcons toppled Wombats 1-0.
Kate Bardy's early goal from a penalty stroke proved the difference.
Strong defence from Thea Saunders made it hard for Falcons' forwards to penetrate with the latter's goalkeeper, Steph Bruce, executing an amazing sliding tackle on what looked like being the Wombats chance to score.
Meanwhile in division one men's, Magpies hammered Wodonga 5-1.
Hamish Morrison scored a double, while Spencer Robertson, Ryley Walker and Michael Menzie grabbed one apiece. Brayden Mulroney snared Wodonga's goal.
Magpies dominated the first half, creating many chances, while their persistent pressure and fast ball movement was too much for the Wodonga defence.
And Wombats defeated Falcons 2-1.
It was a fiery first round with a few cards awarded to players from both teams, resulting in unscheduled rests.
At State League level, the Spitfires' men fell to Old Canberrans Hockey Club 4-2, while the women's outfit lost to University of Canberra 3-0.
