BROCK-BURRUM: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with Bec Livermore

Co-coaches: Bec Livermore and Liz Ehlers.
Last season: Tenth.
Gains: Tahnee Flower, Tamara Louwrier (returning), Layne Griparis, Ashley Smith (juniors) Hannah Maekin (B-grade).
Losses: Sophie O'Connor, Mim Dunstun (Albury), Georgia Ehlers, Tiah DAngri (relocated), Rachel Koschitzke (pregnant).
Q&A with co-coach Bec Livermore
How has your preseason been?
It's been good, we're buzzing for the start of the season. We've been training as an A and B squad, as Liz and I are co-coaching both grades together. The vibe in not only the A-grade team, but the club as a whole, has just been awesome.
Any players you think we should watch out for this season?
Some of the girls we have are going to be scarily good players and I'm glad they're on our team and we're not playing against them. I think you should keep your eyes on Layne and Ash, they're our young guns. They're quick, smart midcourters and they're not afraid of a contested ball.
What are your expectations for this season?
I would like to think finals. We haven't had that great of an A-grade showing in finals for a few years now, so we would definitely like to be the first A-grade team from the Saints in a couple of years to reach finals. For Liz and I, our other main goal is just for the girls to really enjoy the season and walk away saying that they love playing for the Saints. They're our two benchmarks this season.
Who do you expect to see amongst the top teams?
Howlong is definitely going to still be up there, and Osborne will still be strong no matter who is coaching or playing for them. Jindera as well. But I think it's really exciting because it's such an open field this season, so anyone can sneak in.
We say: The Saints are another unfamiliar side this season, with Liz Ehlers and Mikayla Trevethan the only returning players from last year. Despite several losses, the Saints have been able to regain players back to the club and draw on the club's young emerging talent as they look to make a name for themselves in A-grade. With Shea Cunningham departing the top job to coach Ovens and Murray side Wangaratta, Livermore and Ehlers step up to share the reins.
Prediction: Eleventh.
