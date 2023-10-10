Rachel Koschitzke works just as hard off the netball court for the Saints as she does on game day.
The Brock-Burrum netball president recently claimed her second consecutive A-grade best and fairest award after another strong season in defence, edging out runners-up Tiah D'Angri and Liz Ehlers in the club's vote count.
At 27, Koschitzke has already surpassed 250 games and is a club life member.
"Growing up, my dad (Steven) was always very involved on the committee as well as my mum (Leeanne)," she said.
"I've been on the netball committee for the last seven or so years and I'm very fortunate to be a life member.
"It really means a lot and just makes it all worthwhile when you're putting all the extra hours in and volunteering.
"Being on court is the highlight of the day, when you have so much going on and you can just put it aside and get out there and do something for yourself."
While Koschitzke has taken on coaching roles in the past, she took a step back this season.
The Saints' A-grade side finished the home and away season in 10th spot with five wins under former Ovens and Murray League coach Shea Cunningham.
"We had a fantastic season with Shea as our coach," Koschitzke said.
"It took us a little while to get going, it was a bit of a slow burn, but then we really found our form.
"We have such a great young side and there's lots of great things to come."
Koschitzke wouldn't dream of missing next season.
"You can't keep me away, that's for sure," she said.
Bec Livermore (B-grade), Linita Boulton (C-grade), Bianca Fleming, Emily Greenhill (C-reserve), Ashlee Smith (17-under), Layne Griparis (15-under), Sarah Schulz, Ava Loveless (13-under) and Savanah Linder were all best and fairest winners for the Saints this season.
