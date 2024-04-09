Liberal Party members to swarm to Albury for milestone

Political-minded visitors will descend on Albury in November with the city securing a NSW Liberal Party state council meeting to mark a special connection.
The gathering will recognise the 80th anniversary of a conference held at Albury's Mate's building in December 1944 which was central to the creation of the Liberal Party.
Party administrators this week agreed to stage a general meeting of the state council at the Albury Entertainment Centre on Saturday, November 2, after lobbying from Farrer MP and deputy federal Liberal leader Sussan Ley.
"Staging this anniversary conference in Albury I think demonstrates our party's ongoing commitment to both metropolitan and rural constituencies," Ms Ley said.
"That obligation to city and country traces its roots to back here in 1944, and it's a principle I am proud to still point out today, wherever I go.
"Potentially we could see up to 500 people attending which is also a welcome pre-Christmas economic boost for the Border."
It is unclear if federal Liberal leader Peter Dutton will attend the event, but Albury MP Justin Clancy is keen for NSW party leader Mark Speakman and his shadow cabinet to meet in the city on the Friday before the council meeting.
"I'd like to see the NSW shadow cabinet here and we're working towards that," Mr Clancy said.
Mr Speakman has not visited Albury since becoming leader after the Coalition lost government in the 2023 NSW election.
Mr Clancy lauded the party's decision to meet in Albury, paying tribute to the drive of members who advocated for the anniversary occasion, which will include a gala dinner on the Saturday night.
"It's great news and certainly reflects the passion of local branch members that really played a part as this has been largely a grassroots drive," he said.
"It's wonderful, along with Sussan, to support it, but it's the local members of the party that have been passionate in this being recognised and having a return to a place that was key to the legacy of the foundation of the party 80 years ago."
The Mate's building, named for the department store that occupied the corner building from 1916 to 1976, is likely to be a backdrop for photographs as it was when Liberal Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited in 2018.
"Certainly the Mate's building is very much in the folklore of the party, it's an iconic building and part of the Liberal Party," Mr Clancy said.
Future prime minister Robert Menzies oversaw a three-day conference at the complex which resulted in the structure of the Liberal Party being set out before it was formally launched in 1945.
