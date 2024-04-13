The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Mardi Gras leader cut her teeth on the arts in Albury as a little girl

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
April 13 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Credited with the transformation of Mardi Gras on the world stage and fronting myriad cultural organisations in Sydney and Melbourne over decades, Terese Casu got her first taste of the arts in Albury. Picture by Mark Jesser
Credited with the transformation of Mardi Gras on the world stage and fronting myriad cultural organisations in Sydney and Melbourne over decades, Terese Casu got her first taste of the arts in Albury. Picture by Mark Jesser

Terese Casu has always felt a special connection with the Murray River.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.