Tracey's rocking Knight of nights to support Dance for Cancer cause

Tracey Knight admits she hadn't given much thought to the impacts of cancer on her life.
But that all changed in 2020.
The owner of Wodonga business Signs by Knight lost her father to the disease that year, and 12 months later her mother and brother received diagnoses of their own, but are survivors.
She also had an aunt and uncle die from different forms of cancer.
With that in mind, Mrs Knight was only too happy to accept the challenge of fundraising for Cancer Council NSW through annual charity event Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer.
Paired with experienced Border dance teacher Glen Strauss, she is one of 11 Albury-Wodonga personalities to learn and perform a routine in front of more than 500 people at Albury Entertainment Centre on Friday, May 10.
"You don't realise how much it impacts you," Mrs Knight said.
"Four years ago, I would have said there had been nothing. My grandma died of it, but now I've had my dad pass away, my brother and my mum have had it and I've lost an uncle and aunt.
"They (my mother and brother) didn't have severe cancer or have to go through chemo. They could get it cut out and move on, but you start to think about it and get emotional."
Mrs Knight said she was unfamiliar with Stars of the Border before learning she had been nominated at the start of the year, but didn't hesitate to jump on board.
"I'm not one to shy away from challenges," she said.
"We've donated a lot to charity through Signs by Knight, we're always sponsoring something or donating signs. We do all the signage for Border Relay for Life every year."
Mrs Knight said her routine will be "a mix of a few styles".
"I'm leaving it in Glenn's careful hands and he's had his work cut out I can tell you," she laughed.
To help with her fundraising, Mrs Knight will host Rocking for a Cause, an '80s-themed party at Edwards Tavern in Wodonga on Saturday, April 13.
Her daughter Chelsea Knight, a singer-songwriter, will perform with her Melbourne-based band including Nick Keogh, Brad Morey and drummer Naomi Best.
Mrs Knight said raffles would run on the night and Edwards Tavern had created a cocktail for the event, with $10 from every sale donated back the Cancer Council.
"If I could get 100 people there on Saturday night, that would be $5000, so that's my goal," she said.
To donate to Mrs Knight's fundraising, head to stars.cancercouncil.com.au and follow the links to the Stars of the Border page, while tickets to her '80s rock night can be purchased by calling Edwards Tavern on (02) 6056 1356 or through the event page on Facebook.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.