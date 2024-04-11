'We wanted to put it off': Councils not going deep on purple bins

North East councils are not racing to follow their Shepparton counterpart and introduce a fourth recycling bin in the short term.
The Goulburn Valley centre this week began distributing purple-lidded bins designated for glass, with a monthly pick-up service to begin in June.
The Victorian government is driving the initiative which began in 2020, with Melbourne's Hobsons Bay Council the first in the state to provide the bins to households in that year.
However, Wodonga Council will not be introducing the bins until the second half of 2027, the latest possible date to comply with the mandate set by the government.
Mayor Ron Mildren said the city wanted to assess the impact of the service elsewhere.
"There's elements of how many bins can we have," Cr Mildren said.
"We understand the benefits of having separated glass, but four bins across the street, we wanted to put it off and have the opportunity to look at it and then inform our community."
In a report to a council meeting in August 2022, two officers raised finances as being key to the 2027 approach.
"The rationale behind this is that the new kerbside collection service is potentially likely to be more costly than the current service and the additional, simultaneous costs associated with introducing the fourth bin may place a far-greater financial burden upon the Wodonga community," the pair stated.
Wangaratta Council's director community and infrastructure Marcus Goonan indicated residents would learn more about a purple bin timetable later in 2024.
"The Rural City of Wangaratta are still finalising the ongoing contract," Mr Goonan said.
"Once completed, timelines for the rollout can be established.
"This is anticipated to be before the end of the year."
Indigo Council is yet to commit to a purple bin but it will be introducing glass drop-off sites at its Beechworth and Rutherglen transfer stations during the current financial year.
Towong Council is taking a similar approach with glass deposit areas to be housed at Tallangatta and Corryong recycling centres and recycling shed across the shire by the end of 2024.
The Victorian government has acknowledged not all councils may adopt the purple bins, noting councils and alpine resorts will determine what is best for their communities.
Greater Shepparton Council opted to introduce a purple bin relatively early to gain extra Victorian government funding and make the service more affordable.
It also follows a survey which found 80 per cent of residents preferred a glass kerbside collection to a drop-off service.
Ratepayers will be subject to a purple lid bin fee from 2024-2025.
The purple bin is aimed primarily for jars and wine bottles, that are not subject to the 10-cent deposit scheme, with light bulbs and window panes banned.
