Chryslers for a cause: Popular car event gives back to the community

An annual car event that saw thousands flock to Wodonga's Gateway Lakes has given the money raised back to the community.
The Albury-Wodonga Chrysler Club has donated $10,000 to the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund as a result of the 31st Chryslers on the Murray event.
Car club president Rod Taylor said the club's donation was its way to try and help those touched by the disease.
"We thought there's so many people, everyone's affected by someone who's got cancer," he said.
"It's very close to everyone's heart and we thought that was a great place.
"It's very traumatic for some people, so we thought we'll do our bit to help."
He said donating to the cancer centre was "an awesome feeling."
Almost 7000 people attended the Chryslers on the Murray event, with 930 cars showcased from across Australia at the show and shine on Sunday, March 17.
Mr Taylor says having 1000 cars on display next year is the goal, however that may be the maximum number the ground will hold.
He said the sense of community at the event each year was "huge."
"It showcases Albury-Wodonga to the whole of Australia," he said.
"People love coming here because it's such a great area."
The Albury-Wodonga Chrysler Club also donated a further $18,000 to three local fire brigades.
Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund manager Tom O'Connor said the contribution to the centre was very valuable.
"It's an amazing community donation from the club," he said.
"They obviously hold a fantastic event every year in March that brings a lot of people to Albury-Wodonga.
"And you know, they've probably had some tough years during COVID and it's great the event's back up and running, getting record numbers and is able to raise valuable funds for the Albury-Wodonga cancer centre."
He said the donation would go towards education and opportunities for Border healthcare workers, new equipment and the organisation's research centre and wellness centre.
He added the community did an incredible job in supporting the work of the cancer centre.
