News breaker will have story to tell after dance to aid cancer research

Sarah Krieg admits she has never been so terrified in her life.
While she's used to being in the public eye in her profession, dancing for two-and-a-half minutes in front of a room of 500 people is a little different.
The ABC Goulburn Murray journalist and Wodonga Raiders Female Football Club player and coach is among the 11-strong line-up of Albury-Wodonga personalities to take part in the 2024 Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer.
She has been paired up with Albury dance teacher Carly Campbell, of Beatz Dance Studio, and will perform a musical theatre routine at Albury Entertainment Centre on Friday, May 10.
But it's the cause that has really inspired Krieg, who has an aunt as well as a close friend living with a terminal form of cancer.
She has a fundraising goal of $5000 for Cancer Council NSW.
"When I had the opportunity to do this, I thought why the heck not?," Krieg said.
"It's raising money for such a good cause and it can go towards things like research that is going to save people's lives, and potentially prolong the lives of those who are close to me who are battling cancer.
"It's a relatively small thing to do that can really make a difference in the lives of not only the people around me, but so many people everywhere."
Krieg described the experience thus far as "really hard, but rewarding".
"It's definitely not something that I've done before, but it's been enjoyable. I'm better at it than I thought I was going to be," she said.
"It's good fun and Carly is awesome, I'm very lucky that I've got someone who is a similar energy level to me. I took her my ideas and she's taken it further.
"Without giving too much away, it is extremely high energy.
"It's going to be two-and-a-half hard minutes of dancing for me, but it's going to be so entertaining. There's so many surprises, I can't wait for everyone to see it.
"It's frightening and I'm terrified, but I think it'll be really good, really fun and really funny."
To help her reach her fundraising target, Krieg is running a trivia night at Wodonga Raiders Football and Netball Club on Friday, April 12, at 6.30pm.
Border comedian and photographer Tara Trewhella is the host.
"I love trivia, my head is full of useless knowledge," Krieg said.
"I've been harassing people to get their tickets, so I think it should be a fairly good turnout.
"There's lots of really cool silent auction items up for grabs and it's just going to be really fun.
"I'm very lucky to have a very good support system around me who have taken on a lot of the roles that I thought that I could do.
"I was really surprised because as soon as I said I was doing it, so many people were asking when it was happening, how could they see it and how could they support me.
"The footy club has been awesome and the main footy club has given me the rooms free of charge for Friday night and they're the opening the bar and covering the cost of the bartender."
To support Krieg's fundraising, head to stars.cancercouncil.com.au and follow the links to the Stars of the Border page, while tickets to her trivia night can be purchased through Humanitix.
