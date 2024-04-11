The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

News breaker will have story to tell after dance to aid cancer research

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated April 11 2024 - 4:46pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Journalist and footballer Sarah Krieg will perform a musical theatre routine at Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer on May 10. Picture by James Wiltshire
Journalist and footballer Sarah Krieg will perform a musical theatre routine at Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer on May 10. Picture by James Wiltshire

Sarah Krieg admits she has never been so terrified in her life.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.