'Playing for the club is just like going home:' Bec's major milestone

The saying 'there's no place like home' is one Bec Livermore knows all too well.
It's what the Saints' co-coach has established her netball career around after starting as a junior with Burrumbuttock Swans before continuing on with Brock-Burrum Saints following the merger.
"I'm a one club player, and that's something I'm very proud of," she said.
Livermore's loyalty now sees her about to become etched in Saints' history as the club's first netballer to reach 300 games when she lines-up against CDHBU for round one.
While three Hume League premierships are her obvious highlights, she admits it's also the little things that stand out the most.
"I've been reflecting a bit this week and the really special moments are the drives home from games with my mum where we dissect the game and she tells me everything I did wrong," Livermore said.
"It's just little moments like that.
"We put a massive picnic rug out after a game and anyone, no matter if they're a junior or senior, can come and sit on it and we heckle the football.
"That's one of my favourite parts of the day, watching the football together after a game of netball.
"I'm a pretty good heckler. My favourite one is 'he's got feet for hands."
While others have been lured in by surrounding leagues, Livermore resisted temptation.
"I sort of considered it, but I have such fear of missing out on what's going on at the Saints," she said.
"Playing for the club is just like going home.
"There's really been no other choice for me. My family and all my friends are there.
"I've always coached or been on the committee, my sister-in-law played, coached and was vice president, my mum cut the oranges for the football, my brother would play and my dad was the secretary of the football club for a long time. It's a family affair."
But netball hasn't always been her only passion.
"I actually got into kickboxing through netball," she said.
"We went to the gym for a fitness session and I just loved it.
"The fitness from boxing lends itself to every sport that I've ever played."
While it's been mostly smooth sailing on court, the 34-year-old has experienced some setbacks along the way.
"I had a stress fracture in my back in 2017 and played through that," she said.
"I've had a couple of little calf injuries, but I've had no season ending injuries.
"Although I have played through a lot. I think they say no brain no pain."
Livermore has taken the reins of the Saints' A and B-grade sides this season alongside co-coach Liz Ehlers.
"It's really reinvigorated my love for coaching," she said.
"Probably one of my favourite things about being at a club for so long is that I'm now playing with girls that I coached as juniors.
"Players like Tamara Louwrier, Rach Kozi, Nicole Louwrier and Tahnee Flower, I coached back in 2009 and now I'm playing with them.
"It would be really nice to have a successful year with them.
"I'm ready for the season to start. I've put on my dress, my bag is already packed and I'm ready to go."
