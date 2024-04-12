'Life cut short due to violence': Advocates plead for equality and respect

Border advocates against domestic violence are pleading for change in the wake of recent tragedies.
Centre Against Violence chief executive Jaime Chubb said the recent deaths of Hannah McGuire, Samantha Murphy and Rebecca Young in Ballarat serve "as shocking reminders of the persistent issue of family violence in our communities".
"We are saddened and heartbroken by these losses," Ms Chubb said.
"We recognise that these deaths did not need to happen. Each loss represents a life cut short due to violence that could have been prevented.
"Gendered violence continues to plague our communities, and the increasing numbers of such incidents are alarming, with 18 deaths reported this year compared to 10 at the same time last year."
Ms Chubb said it was evident that despite improvements in the systems, the problem persisted and was worsening.
The body of 23-year-old Clunes woman Hannah McGuire was found in a burnt-out car at Scarsdale, about 25 kilometres south of Ballarat, on April 5.
A teacher and much-loved member of the community, she is one of the 18 Australian women allegedly killed by men this year, according to data compiled by research group Counting Dead Women Australia.
The incident sheds light on the ongoing crisis of domestic violence in Australia, underscoring the urgent need for change.
As communities grapple with the stark reality of these incidents, Centre Against Violence offers the Empowered Healing program.
The program was designed to provide a journey towards healing for survivors of sexual and family violence.
Ms Chubb said the centre had worked tirelessly with individuals who were being controlled, coerced, and abused by perpetrators of violence.
"Despite our efforts, we acknowledge that we are being overwhelmed by the widespread noise of violence in our society," she said.
Ms Chubb said it was evident more needed to be done.
"Such as the importance of teaching gender equality and respect has never been so vital," she said.
"We see manifestations of gender inequality in our daily lives, such as the lack of respect shown towards girls in areas like sports, which perpetuates harmful gender dynamics, incorrectly teaching boys at a young age that they are the dominant gender.
"We also deal with a gender pay gap that reinforces gender inequality; on average, for every dollar a man earns, a woman earns only 78 cents.
"These are just two examples of an endless list that contributes to the perpetuation of gendered violence in our society."
She said these issues needed to be urgently addressed, not just about policies and systems but "creating a culture of empathy and respect".
"Simply put, we need people to be good to each other," she said.
Therapeutic group facilitator Lucrecia said the Empowered Healing program was about "feeling whole again" and was a safe space where even the most challenging topics would be discussed, "through shared experiences".
She said the program focused on "empowerment meant 'in power'".
"It's beautiful to see individuals connect with one another," she said.
"And recognise their shared struggles and realise that healing is possible."
Lucrecia said it was important for participants to know they were not alone in their journey and they could find solace and understanding among peers.
Initiatives like the Empowered Healing program offer "personal breakthroughs and a source of inspiration".
Ms Chubb said she's proud of the new program and the impact it would have on victim survivors.
"This program represents a significant step forward in our commitment to providing comprehensive support and empowerment to those who have endured the trauma of violence," she said.
"Now more than ever, as the news of more women being murdered by their partners echo through our communities, programs like Empowered Healing serve as vital lifelines.
"They offer not just healing but a pathway to rebuilding lives, reminding survivors that they are not defined by their past, but by the strength and courage they exhibit every day."
The program consists of eight sessions, each lasting two hours, led by experienced counsellors specialising in trauma recovery and is open to anyone who identifies as a woman.
For anyone interested in the program or wanting more information can contact CAV at omcasaintake@cav.org.au or by phone at (03) 5722 2203.
The next group is scheduled to start on the week of April 29.
If you or someone you know is in need, contact the national family violence counselling service at 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.