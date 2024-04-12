More than 1000 players flocked to the Border and plenty will be back too

The Border will host Basketball NSW's Southern Junior League finals next month.
More than 1000 players converged on Albury-Wodonga last weekend for round two of SJL.
"It's our single biggest weekend for coordinating an event, it's massive and requires an enormous number of volunteers," Albury Cougars head of junior representative program Paul Romanis said.
SJL basically comprises the southern half of the state, including Wollongong and the South Coast, along with the ACT.
Sixteen associations were represented, with multiple divisions through the under 12, under 14, under 16 and under 18 categories.
Albury Cougars had four undefeated teams - under 14 division one girls, under 16 division one boys, under 16 division one and division two girls.
"We emphasise the importance of team development and success," Romanis suggested.
Max Morton had a 30-point game for the under 16 boys, while Charlie Gibson and Emelia Harding has 20-point plus games for the under 16 division one and two girls respectively.
Almost 170 games were played over round two.
"We are extremely grateful for the support of our local referees who also make the competition possible, we had 11 Albury referees officiate nearly 50 games between them," Romanis praised.
The event was played at four stadiums, including the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre.
An Indigenous Round was also held.
"That was a whole new level for the event and before every game both teams would meet in the middle of the court and put their hands in together," Romanis said.
Wollongong-Shoalhaven will host the next round early next month, with the top four teams from each division returning to the Border for finals.
