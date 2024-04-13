Wodonga rider knew heartbreak and kindness beyond measure on epic ride

When a cyclist was struck and killed less than a week into the Indian Pacific Wheel Ride, it changed everything.
Chris Barker, 62, was among the 37 riders who set off on the 5471-kilometre bike ride that left Fremantle on Saturday, March 16.
He was among those who had gathered in the remote towns at day's end along the first 1500 kilometres.
Wodonga rider Dan Owen got to know Barker on those early nights.
Once Mr Barker had booked a motel room that he shared with a couple of riders including Owen.
"We had drawn straws and I slept on the floor," he said.
"But we'd got acquainted with Chris and then two days later he was dead."
Many riders pulled out of the ride on Thursday, March 21, and Mr Owen himself was in two minds as to whether he'd push on.
Instead, he teamed up with Steve Muir and they decided to ride it together and approach the ride differently.
"From that moment on we rode together and had each other's backs," Mr Owen said.
"We were there for each other in the nights to have someone to talk to; after 15-hour days you can get a bit silly at nights.
"We did the ride with safety the priority."
Going into the ride, Mr Owen said he expected a gruelling adventure in which he thought he would suffer physically at times.
He said everything changed after Mr Barker's death.
"We let go of our goals," he said.
"We rode during the daylight and our distance goals went out of the window."
Mr Owen said he was constantly amazed by the kindness shown by people throughout the ride.
He said "trail angels" would offer food and drink and even accommodation at any stage of the day.
"People were driving thousands of kilometres to do this," Mr Owen said.
"My biggest memory was of a lady asking to ride with us who turned out to be a friend of Chris Barker.
"She was doing it tough and she'd decided to pick herself up and ride with us; I remember her authentic smile behind her red face!"
After 26 punishing days in all conditions, Mr Owen and Mr Muir reached the Sydney Opera House mid-afternoon on Thursday, April 11.
They placed seventh and eighth with two riders yet to finish.
Some of the riders who withdrew from the race rode the last leg to the Opera House with them.
"It was very surreal," Mr Owen said.
"The highlight was seeing my wife and family at the end."
Married to Albury hospital nurse unit manager of the children's ward Jo Owen, Mr Owen was also riding to raise money and awareness for Country Hope, a Riverina charity that supported families of children facing life-threatening illnesses.
He managed to exceed the $10,000 target.
Mr Owen, an IT worker at Mars Petcare Wodonga, now looked forward to readjusting to normal life.
He celebrated his 50th birthday during the ride on April 1.
"After two weeks of winds that were properly breaking me, the first day of tail winds came on my birthday," he said.
"Then, 200 kilometres felt like a 10-kilometre walk in the park.
"It was a birthday present from heaven!"
The ride is inspired by the Indian Pacific Wheel Race and follows the original route.
