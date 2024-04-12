The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Panther Jack Costello faced one of the O and M toughest tests - and passed

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
April 12 2024 - 3:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Costello is one of a number of teenagers in Lavington's team. Picture by Mark Jesser
Jack Costello is one of a number of teenagers in Lavington's team. Picture by Mark Jesser

Lavington boasts one of the Ovens and Murray Football League's youngest teams and one of those teenagers faced a baptism of fire in round one.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.