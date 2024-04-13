'Remarkable' Albury CBD property sells for well over million-dollar mark

Big crowds have turned out for Border auctions, though houses were not selling under the hammer.
Two people fought it out for a "remarkable" property at 697 Jemalong Avenue, Albury, on Saturday, April 14.
The auction drew a crowd of about 25 people, but the property was passed in at $1.4 million.
The house, built by Rudy Zauner, had recently undergone renovation, making it the ideal property "to move straight in".
Auctioneer Jack Stean, of Stean Nicholls Real Estate, said it was "a quality build".
"The buyers don't have to do anything but turn a key and move in," he said.
"The owners have done a beautiful job at renovating."
The property features panoramic views of Albury with upstairs comprising three spacious bedrooms, all with built-in robes.
Completing the upper level is a large family bathroom equipped with a double vanity.
Mr Stean said there was plenty of interest in the property with strong bidding, with a first bid of $1.2 million followed by a vendor bid of $1.3 million.
The house later sold for an undisclosed price in the range of up to $1.5 million.
"It's a great turnout on this beautiful autumn day," he said.
Across the border, a four-bedroom home in central Wodonga was passed in after not meeting the reserve price.
After an opening vendor bid of $500,000, a potential buyer offered $530,000 followed by one at $540,000.
At this point the property was passed in.
One Agency's Rob Groat said they had hoped "for a little more".
Mr Groat said the house was "a renovator's delight".
"It can be lived in straight away, or someone can come in and do it up, or they can knock it over and build their dream home," he said.
"Whatever they want to do with it can be done.
"The house is unique because of how original it is and still in good condition."
Mr Groat said the house was a great price and boasted its own "character and charm".
A five-bedroom, three-bathroom home on Read Place, west of the Albury CBD, was passed in at auction on Thursday, April 11, for an undisclosed fee.
Sales agent Jack Stean confirmed on Friday, April 12, the property was under contract.
Built in 2019, the home was designed by Byron Bay Architects and boasts 568 square metres of floor space.
It features an in-ground, solar-heated, mineral swimming pool, and a three-car garage with an additional two carports.
