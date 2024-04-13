Rovers' co-captains Tom Boyd and Alex Marklew, plus Lochie O'Brien, shine

A stunning seven-goal burst in the third quarter maintained Wangaratta Rovers' winning run against Wodonga Raiders in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
The visitors pushed the margin from 10 points to a match-winning seven goals, eventually claiming a 14.14 (98) to 9.10 (64) win.
"We had good first and third quarters and it was our ability to halve the contests, play the game in our forward half and cause turnovers and use the big ground to our advantage," winning coach Sam Murray said.
Rovers carried a 20-point lead to quarter-time, keeping the home team goalless.
But Raiders responded with a five-goal second quarter.
However, the Hawks' surge after the break proved the difference.
Co-captain Alex Marklew was terrific with five goals, while his fellow leader Tom Boyd was best on ground at centre half-back.
Boyd is equally capable in either defence or attack, but a performance like this will almost ensure he remains in defence.
Lochie O'Brien impressed again in the midfield, while Murray and Stuart Booth kicked three goals apiece.
Raiders' Bracher brothers - Tom and Nick - booted two goals each, with former AFL players Cam Ellis-Yolmen and Sam Darley joining Harvey Cribbes in the best.
Raiders are away to another unbeaten team in North Albury in round four, while Rovers face a massive test against grand finalists Albury, which will be smarting after falling to Lavington.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.