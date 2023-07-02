The Border Mail
Wangaratta Rovers hammer Wodonga Raiders by 89 points in Ovens and Murray

By Andrew Moir
July 2 2023 - 3:00pm
Wangaratta Rovers' Elijah Amery jumps into the arms of his brother Noah after kicking a goal against Wodonga Raiders on Saturday, July 1. Picture by James Wiltshire
Wangaratta Rovers' assistant coach Tom Boyd returned to his best in the 89-point pounding of Wodonga Raiders in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, July 1.

