Wangaratta Rovers' assistant coach Tom Boyd returned to his best in the 89-point pounding of Wodonga Raiders in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, July 1.
Boyd and fellow key forward Alex Marklew kicked five goals apiece in the 18.13 (121) to 4.8 (32) home win.
"We got back to what we do best, we've had an up and down five weeks with those really good performances against Wodonga and Yarrawonga and the poor showings against North Albury and Wangaratta," coach Sam Murray said.
The Hawks were coming off a terrible performance against neighbours Wangaratta, falling by 83 points.
Like the bulk of the team, Boyd was quiet, but he responded in style against a disappointing Raiders.
Along with the key forwards, the rapidly improving Justin Lewis and Alex McCarthy also impressed, along with interleague defender Cody Schutt.
Raiders went into the match on the back of their first win, a seven-point thriller against Myrtleford, but it was three weeks ago.
It's been a constant concern for clubs throughout the first half of the season, juggling mini-breaks, given a host of factors, but predominantly Corowa-Rutherglen's forced absence for this season.
Raiders were best served by Cam Eillis-Yolmen, who re-signed for next season late last week, Cooper Smith and Tom Bracher.
Raiders now face a resurgent Wodonga.
