Bandits top the century mark, but it was their defence which proved vital

The Albury-Wodonga Bandits women's outfit produced a five-star defensive display in belting Sutherland by 50 points in NBL1 on Saturday night.
At home for the first time, the Bandits executed their game plan superbly, posting a 103-53 win.
"The most impressive aspect of the win was our heavy focus on defence," delighted coach Sam McDonald said.
"We held Sutherland to 17 points in the first half."
The match was effectively over by the main break as the visitors scored only eight and nine points respectively in the first two quarters.
The Bandits had opened a 24-point lead and more than doubled that in the second half.
"Vanessa Panousis is one of the better players in the league and we were able to keep her to 0-10 (shooting) in the first half and 4-19 for the game," McDonald explained.
"The game plan was to stop their best players doing what they prefer and taking away their go-to plays."
While the Sharks were able to post double figures for the last two quarters, the strong defensive effort of captain Lauren Jackson (15 rebounds) and her team-mates never allowed the visitors to settle.
Jackson also scored 31 points, receiving support from Awatea Leach (20) and Liz Murphy (16), while Mikayla Pivec was dynamite with a triple-double of 19 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.
The Bandits hold top spot in the East conference with a 3-0 start.
The club now has a home double-header, starting with Basketball Australia's Centre of Excellence on Friday night where local product Jade Crook will tackle her former team.
Meanwhile, the men's team rounded out a strong weekend with a 107-73 win against the Sharks.
Will 'Davo' Hickey completed a triple-double with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.
Kevion Blaylock also scored 21 points, while Shawn Montague (17), captain Jacob Cincurak (13) and Sam Webb (12) also chipped in.
The Bandits also host a double-header.
