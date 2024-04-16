North Albury man again arrested, bailed in court on series of charges

A teenager facing several charges has been taken back into custody before again being released on bail by a magistrate.
Jake Pascoe-Sullivan was arrested while hiding in a Wodonga home last week before being extradited, taken before Albury court, and bailed.
He had several conditions to abide by.
Police arrested the 19-year-old at the weekend and alleged he had breached those bail conditions.
The 19-year-old appeared before Albury Local Court on Monday, April 15, and police applied to detain him over the alleged bail breach.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin found the breach of bail wasn't established.
Pascoe-Sullivan, who faces charges including two counts of being carried in a stolen car, recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime, and entering a stolen vehicle, was again released.
He will return to court on May 8 and May 29.
