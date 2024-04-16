Greenstreat Click will be back online as soon as power issues are resolved

Greenstreat Lavington will re-open to the public as soon as power issues are revolved.
"We would like to clarify that while the front-of-house operations at Greenstreat Lavington are temporarily closed to the public due to power issues affecting our operations, our kitchen continues to operate fully and with the same amount of staff," it said in a statement.
"This temporary closure is solely a precautionary step to ensure uninterrupted quality service, which we uphold as our highest standard.
"It's important to note that the concept pioneered by Greenstreat Click has been highly successful and pivotal in our expansion strategy.
"Many of the innovative practices and digital solutions developed here are now being effectively implemented in our Melbourne and Brisbane venues, contributing to the robust growth and enhanced customer experience company-wide including the use of our kiosk and back of house operational changes."
While it navigated the challenges, Greenstreat said it remained committed to its mission and vision.
"We continue to supply and support our locations in Melbourne, Albury and Wodonga reflecting our resilience and dedication to our customers," it said.
"We are eager to reopen our front-of-house services to the public as soon as the power concerns are fully addressed."
Greenstreat already operates in Albury, Wodonga and Brisbane as well as three Melbourne venues: Richmond, Fitzroy and Little Collins Street.
Their successful Albury operation - which offered fresh salads, burritos, warm bowls and smoothies - allowed them to roll out the first of many stores planned in Queensland, NSW and Victoria.
