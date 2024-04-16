Taking it run day at a time: The club making sure Sundays aren't so scary

Wearing laced up sneakers and a dog lead in hand, Tegan Boge could not think of a better way to start her Sunday morning.
The Wodonga resident moved to the area from Brisbane in November and decided to establish a run club as a way to keep active while making new friends.
"I mean I was already running myself anyway, so I thought it would be a really good way to keep myself accountable, be more social, meet people and my partner does it with me," she said.
The Sunday Scaries Run Club, the name created as it "had a bit of a ring to it," meets every week at 7am in different locations across the Border.
Run clubs have been trending on social media, particularly in larger cities, as a way for people to make friendships while keeping active.
Some clubs have even been told to be the new Tinder, but that does not appear to be the case for the Border club yet.
"Oh, look if that's what people are after, then sure, go for gold!" Miss Boge said with a laugh.
After the run, members meet together at a cafe to get to know each other more.
So far, the biggest group the new club has had is 18 people and Miss Boge would like to welcome more.
"We're a really close knit group and starting to make some really nice friends with it," she said.
Miss Boge said the club is relaxed and welcoming.
"We have had a few people that have come and because people can walk it, people can run it, people can sprint it, you can quite literally do whatever you fancy," she said.
"So some people have come and walked it and said, 'each week I want to have a goal of running an extra 50 metres', or doing their own personal goals.
"And a few of the guys that come along, they run themselves anyway, but they said it's a great way to hold themselves accountable and actually get out and do it even when they don't feel like it, especially coming into winter."
Miss Boge said she is aware of parkrun on a Saturday but wanted to create an event that was something more social where you do not have to register.
The group is open to anyone over the age of 18 and is pet friendly.
For more information visit the Sunday Scaries Run Club Instagram page.
