'Family living at its finest': Border home finds new owner after two bids

A family home in Albury's northwest needed just two bids to sell at auction on Tuesday, April 16.
The four-bedroom, two bathroom house on Driver Terrace in Glenroy was snapped up for $530,000.
An opening bid of $510,000 was taken by Ray White Albury North auctioneer Alex Pattaro, who soon upped it with a vendor offer of $525,000.
The initial bidder returned with a $530,000 advance, which was enough to get the property on the market and proved the winning bid.
"It boasts family living at its absolute finest," Mr Pattaro said.
"It has been very well inspected throughout the campaign."
The home is set on 544 square metres of land and has a double lock-up garage.
A five-bedroom, two bathroom home on South Street at Culcairn was passed in without a bid.
The 100-year-old red brick, Federation-style home sits on a more than 4000-square metre parcel of land and was described by Mr Pattaro as a "perfect mix of modern living and older sophistication".
"It has the quiet serenity that Culcairn offers, and it's a short commute to Albury," he said.
Sales agent Andrew Papallo said he was working with multiple parties who couldn't buy the home under auction conditions.
