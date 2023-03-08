A Border real estate agency is expanding its service after joining forces with another long-running property firm.
Lavington-based Ray White Albury North, led by Andrea Lever, has agreed on a merger with Kane Real Estate, which will see the former take ownership.
Andrew Kane started Kane Real Estate with his wife Kim-Lea in 2001 after 15 years in the industry and has seen it grow to more than 450 properties on its rent roll.
"We've had 20-odd years of going flat out, so if we can just ease off a little bit and let Andrea take all the pressure of running the show, we can still continue to to do what we do best," he said.
"We've built a pretty strong property management business over that period of time, which has been pretty beneficial to us over the journey.
"I'd like to thank all of my past and present clients for their support. Without them, we would have nothing."
Ray White Albury was established in 1990 by Peter and Carolyn Hamilton, before it was purchased by the late Sharon Jacka in 2007.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ms Lever joined her mother in 2008 and became managing director in 2021, when it became Ray White Albury North.
She is excited for the next chapter in the business, with all of Kane's staff to relocate to her Urana Road office.
"In real estate, you often get approached to buy businesses or rent rolls. I haven't wanted to, but I knew they had a very strong business with a fabulous reputation over many years," she said.
"We're at different stages in life. I'm wanting to build my business and these guys are winding back a bit.
"Kim-Lea has got such a wealth of knowledge, so it's really exciting to bring that experience to my property management team.
"We've both got a very good market share in this area of town, so I think we'll continue to do what we do well, but together."
Ms Lever said the addition of Kane's properties almost doubled Ray White Albury North's rent roll.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.