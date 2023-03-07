The Border Mail
Josh Warren appointed assistant coach to Damien Jones at Dederang-Mt Beauty

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated March 7 2023 - 1:30pm, first published 1:00pm
Josh Warren has joined Dederang-Mt Beauty as an assistant coach after coaching North Wangaratta in the Ovens and King since 2019.

