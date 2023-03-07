Moira Shire Council has been dismissed by the Victorian government.
Local Government Minister Melissa Horne announced on Tuesday, March 7, she had accepted the commission of inquiry's recommendation to dismiss the council and appoint an interim administrator.
The commission's report was tabled in parliament on Tuesday, with Ms Horne acknowledging the work of commissioners Frances O'Brien and John Tanner.
"The findings of the report are deeply concerning," she said.
"Councils must properly represent the communities they serve, and Moira residents deserve to have a council that puts their interests first."
The minister said the government introduced legislation into parliament on Tuesday to allow the appointment of an interim administrator, for three months.
"An ongoing panel of administrators will follow this interim appointment and will be charged with addressing the serious issues identified in the report so that elections can be held at Moira Shire in 2028," Ms Horne said.
"I am confident that administrators will restore good governance to Moira Shire Council and provide a foundation for building effective leadership, project delivery, community engagement and a positive culture within council."
