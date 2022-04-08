news, local-news,

CONCERNS about the culture of Wodonga Council has prompted the Victorian Local Government Minister to take action. Shaun Leane on Friday announced a municipal monitor would be appointed to Wodonga as well as Moira Shire which covers Cobram and Yarrawonga. The monitors will oversee the behaviour of councillors and address governance issues. "Municipal monitors have proven to be effective at guiding councils to make improvements in governance that help them better serve their communities," Mr Leane said. The monitor will also be involved in assisting the appointment of a new chief executive at Wodonga Council, with the position having been vacant since the resignation of Mark Dixon last year. IN OTHER NEWS: The action against Wodonga follows the development of blocs within the council and come after a previous council was found to have been over-charging ratepayers for garbage services. Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton released a statement in relation to the appointment. "We appreciate the minister recognising we are going through a period of change and providing us extra support to guide us through this time as we welcome a new councillor and appoint a new CEO while undertaking our budget preparation for the next financial year," Cr Poulton said. The monitors will be appointed in coming weeks and will provide regular reports to Mr Leane on each council's progress and recommend any further actions. "We're serious about improving culture in local councils," he said. "We want to encourage positive practices and stop negative behaviour."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/c2a61d39-43a1-46de-a7c9-0cc37f15839b.jpg/r12_290_5555_3422_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg