Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, April 20-21

With a voice described as "truly astonishing" by Rolling Stone, Anna Smyrk is a powerful singer and songmaker from Naarm (Melbourne). Her songs are anthemic indie bombshells, pairing vulnerable lyrics with explosive arrangements and undeniable hooks. She has supported Birds of Tokyo and Tim Rogers, toured the US and Europe, done official showcases at NXNE (Canada), Folk Alliance International (US) and Live at Heart (Sweden) and recorded a new EP in Nashville. The first single from the new record, I Don't Want to Meet Your Mother was added to Apple Music's New Indie playlist across multiple territories and The Runner was added to MTV in Germany. Bring your family and friends to this free open-air concert at Albury Botanic Gardens. Food and drinks will be available to buy or pack a picnic. Friends of the Albury Botanic Gardens will host a plant sale on the day at the nursery behind the curator's cottage in the gardens, 11am until 3pm.

