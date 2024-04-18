Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, April 20-21

With a voice described as "truly astonishing" by Rolling Stone, Anna Smyrk is a powerful singer and songmaker from Naarm (Melbourne). Her songs are anthemic indie bombshells, pairing vulnerable lyrics with explosive arrangements and undeniable hooks. She has supported Birds of Tokyo and Tim Rogers, toured the US and Europe, done official showcases at NXNE (Canada), Folk Alliance International (US) and Live at Heart (Sweden) and recorded a new EP in Nashville. The first single from the new record, I Don't Want to Meet Your Mother was added to Apple Music's New Indie playlist across multiple territories and The Runner was added to MTV in Germany. Bring your family and friends to this free open-air concert at Albury Botanic Gardens. Food and drinks will be available to buy or pack a picnic. Friends of the Albury Botanic Gardens will host a plant sale on the day at the nursery behind the curator's cottage in the gardens, 11am until 3pm.
Revolution Theatre Productions will present its adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's 1984 play and 1992 film, Strictly Ballroom The Musical, at Albury Entertainment Centre. Having recently moved to the Border from Canberra, Garrett Kelly makes his Albury stage debut as Scott Hastings opposite Jacqui McMahon as Fran. The stage show features songs from the 1992 hit film including Love is in the Air, Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps and Time After Time, as well as new songs from acclaimed artists and composers such as Sia, David Foster and Eddie Perfect. The dazzling show wraps up on Saturday, April 20.
Join hands-on craft and food demonstrations and engage in activities and games that reflect the creative pursuits of the thousands of children who came through the camp. Children are invited to watch and join demonstrations. Registrations for these sessions are welcome but not required. Pasta making runs 10.30am to 11.30am and 1pm to 2pm while paper quilling runs 11.45am to 12.45pm and 2.15pm to 3.15pm. Other activities include kite making, colouring-in station, lawn games, card games, table tennis and shuffleboard, chess, hookey and other classic games. Collect an explorer's pack from the Welcome Centre to discover even more stories.This event forms part of the National Trust's 2024 Australian Heritage Festival. Cost: adult $6, concession $5, child (4 to 16) $4, infant (0 to 3) free. Bring a picnic lunch to enjoy on the historic grounds. For inquiries, phone (02) 6020 6912 or email bonegilla@wodonga.vic.gov.au
The Antique Aeroplane Association of Australia will host its 50th anniversary National fly-in celebration. Hosted at Corowa Airport, the event will allow friends to catch up, offer flying and educational presentations and Saturday night dinner at Club Corowa. Registration (members): antique-aeroplane.com.au/event.../Registration Registration (non-members): antique-aeroplane.com.au/event.../Registration Corowa Federation Museum (56 Queen Street) is also turning 50! Pop in on Sunday, April 21, between 11am and 4pm.
Emma may not always be likeable - but she is a fascinating person. This historical fiction novel, set in 1860s-1940s, mainly at Jindera, is a psychological study of a woman's life, partly in narrative, partly through her journals, as she attempts to discover who she is, and the experiences that have made her into this person. Why does she still, 60 years later, take flowers each week to the grave of her first love? Valerie Volk is an Adelaide writer who has published 12 books including prose and verse novels, historical fiction, poetry collections, and travel books. She has won awards for her poetry, novels and short stories. Book sales will be available.
Albury is celebrating 25 years of Taxiride with a special gig. On October 18, 1999, Taxiride released its debut album Imaginate off the back of successful singles Get Set and Everywhere You Go. It debuted at number 1 on the Australian Album Charts, dethroning Shania Twain's Come On Over after its 20-week run at the top. Get Set also featured on the Election movie soundtrack and achieved Top 40 status in the US and won the band an ARIA award back home. Imaginate was certified double platinum and was also released throughout Europe, Asia and the US with subsequent tours in those regions. Taxiride's second album Garage Mahal debuted at number 5 and spawned the singles How I Got This Way, Afterglow and Creepin' Up Slowly, which won PPCA's Most Played Song On Australian Radio award for 2002.
HiFi and Record Fair is on Record Store Day again this year. Hosted by SS&A Albury, Always Buying Oldwares Collectables Records Books Estates and Tru HiFi & Electrical, there will be some outstanding Hi Fi products. Six vendors from all parts of NSW and Victoria will be selling records, CDs and posters.
This free community event will celebrate and share the Community Resilience Plan created by the Barnawartha community. There will be free food, music and entertainment along with a host of community groups. Bring a picnic rug/chairs and your neighbours. Highlights will be Pop Up Skate Park with Al's Skate Co, live music from H.O.G and Maya Humphreys, mosaic crafts with Melanie Learson, free food from 3 Pig Trattoria, free fairy floss from Bos Family Treats, bar service and handball competition from The Barnawartha Football Club and sushi from Beechworth Health Service.
Think boutique, handmade and unique. These market stalls offer a great selection of hand crafted items. It's the ideal Sunday, fun day!
Join accomplished Border artist Stephanie Jakovac in an enlightening workshop that demystifies the art of drawing. Fun and challenging exercises will encourage participants to develop their skills and personal style. This workshop is open to budding artists of all skill levels but is recommended for people 16 and over. Included will be drawing materials, drawing surfaces, easels, tables and equipment. Cost $50. Bookings: cube.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/129913
