'Town will really suffer': Parents desperate to lock in a childcare solution

By Sophie Else
Updated April 18 2024 - 5:26pm, first published 5:23pm
Petition organisers Bailey Krebser, Montana Farrall and Tara Buckley with concerned parents. Picture by Les Smith
Parents in Lockhart are grappling with frustration as news spreads of the imminent closure of the town's sole daycare centre.

