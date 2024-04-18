YOUR SAY: Amidst the negatives, let's see positives in battery project

The people of the Kiewa Valley have, probably more than anyone else in the country, a clear understanding of management of the electricity grid.
On a hot day in Melbourne when the air-conditioners go on, the hydro steps up to provide the additional electricity needed and the river level rises. They understand ramping and grid stabilisation. These people understand and live renewable energy. When the hydro was built it was a massive investment and infrastructure change. It has become part of our community, past, present and future.
Country people understand risk management. They include farmers with sheds, equipment and chemicals. They have diesel storage and pumps. They manage bushfire risk with this infrastructure. Informed debate on the Battery Energy Storage System at Dederang is good. Using fear to divide the community is not. Suggesting a leak from the battery will contaminate the Murray River is incorrect and does not provide informed discussion. Suggesting nuclear as an alternative to a grid stabilising battery is a red herring. The Kiewa Valley community deserves better.
The community benefits economically from their many advantages, including the beautiful environment which brings tourism, the agricultural enterprises, local businesses and the hydro system. The Dederang Terminal Station site allows the opportunity to add a battery without additional infrastructure and so has a competitive advantage over other sites.
Let's make the most of what we have, a great community with skills, knowledge, common sense and experience and the opportunity to build on this.
The more I see, the more disillusioned I become about our new hospital. First we did not get enough money to do it properly, then the poor planning gives us little hope and I finally I read about the extent of the extortion the CFMEU is taking out of building projects. I would say between incompetent governments and union extortion we have little hope of good result.
