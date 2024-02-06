'Band-Aid on a broken leg': No sweetheart deal as Valentine's Day ED opening off

Albury hospital's new emergency department will not be opening on February 14.
Albury Wodonga Health chief executive Bill Appleby had told his organisation's annual meeting in December that there was a definite date for the unveiling of the fresh casualty building.
"Significant progress has been made on the Albury hospital's new $36 million emergency department with an open date fast approaching - actually on Valentine's Day," Mr Appleby said.
However, on Monday, February 5, Mr Appleby told his staff in an email, excerpts of which have been seen by The Border Mail, that there had been a blowout with the opening date.
"I am writing to inform you of a change in the planned date for the opening of our new Albury hospital emergency department," Mr Appleby stated.
"The revised opening date is now projected for mid-April."
In a statement provided to The Border Mail on Tuesday, February 6, Mr Appleby did not nominate a month for the likely opening timeframe.
"Albury Wodonga Health has announced a change in the planned opening date for the new Albury Hospital emergency department, now projected for the second quarter of 2024," Mr Appleby said.
"This adjustment is essential to ensure the safe and successful completion of planning and construction for this significant $36 million project."
No reason for the setback with the emergency hub was provided, but The Border Mail has been told a major electrical problem is the cause. Mr Appleby declined to state if that was the case.
In his staff message, Mr Appleby acknowledged the delay would be disheartening.
"While I understand that this adjustment may be disappointing for many, please be assured that Albury Wodonga Health is committed to delivering a world-class emergency department for our community and the completion of all planning and construction safely and successfully is of utmost importance," Mr Appleby wrote.
Mr Appleby told The Border Mail that "the Victorian Health Building Authority, Joss Construction, and our project team are diligently working to meet the new timeframe".
"AWH hopes to celebrate the formal opening of our new, jointly funded emergency department, with the presence of the respective health ministers when the time comes," he said.
Better Border Health representative Michelle Cowan said the situation added to her group's concerns about the plan to redevelop the Albury hospital rather than build a greenfields medical hub.
"It begs the question, is this the problem of trying to retrofit a new building to old infrastructure?" Ms Cowan said.
"We can only imagine that's what the problem is and that's one of the major concerns of the community in having committed to upgrade the Albury hospital.
"It's like trying to put a Band-Aid on a broken leg."
