The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Band-Aid on a broken leg': No sweetheart deal as Valentine's Day ED opening off

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated February 6 2024 - 5:03pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new emergency department at Albury hospital, which faces towards Eastern Hill, will not be open on February 14 as previously been flagged. Picture by James Wiltshire
The new emergency department at Albury hospital, which faces towards Eastern Hill, will not be open on February 14 as previously been flagged. Picture by James Wiltshire

Albury hospital's new emergency department will not be opening on February 14.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.