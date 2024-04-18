Shock, excitement and tears - what it felt like to win after three years

Henty's recent drought breaking netball victory has been summed up as 'feeling like winning a grand final.'
The last time the Swampies won an A-grade game was back in 2021 against the Lions, and after two long seasons in-between, the side was rewarded for its relentless efforts after downing Murray Magpies 63-27 in the opening round of the Hume League season.
Playing co-coach Kelsey Skeers is one of the only netballers to have now played in the side's last two victories.
"We went into the game confident that we were going to give it a good crack and we wanted to win, but I think we were all in a bit of shock, and then came the excitement and a few tears," Skeers said.
"I think most of our A-grade actually cried. A lot of us have been playing for a long time now.
"Rachael (Terlich) posted something saying 'I've never won a grand final, but it felt like I won a grand final.' It had been so long between wins that it did feel like we'd won a grand final.
"Hopefully we do get into finals and one day we might actually win that grand final for real."
The club's other senior netball grades, B, C and C-reserve, also achieved round one wins at home.
"That's massive, we haven't had that at Henty for a very long time," Skeers said.
"For the whole club, it was a reflection of how hard the committee and senior coaches have worked, it was amazing."
Shoney Shore was among the best for the Swampies in goal attack and wing attack during her debut, while best and fairest winner Rachael Terlich was strong in defence.
Former Albury Tiger Brigetta Singe also made her debut in Henty colours, while fellow co-coach Skeers made her official return to the court from maternity leave.
The Swampies will now look to replicate the feeling when they face Billabong Crows for round two.
"They now know how to win, and going into the season, it's going to help to have that mentality that we can win games of netball and games against stronger teams," Skeers said.
"We'll just have the same mentality as last weekend, that we can beat any team if we put our mind to it."
