Shock, excitement and tears - what it felt like to win after three years

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated April 19 2024 - 10:32am, first published 6:00am
Henty's A-grade netball side celebrated its first victory since 2021 after downing Murray Magpies in the Hume League's recent opening round. Picture supplied.
Henty's recent drought breaking netball victory has been summed up as 'feeling like winning a grand final.'

