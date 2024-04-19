Albury product Connor O'Sullivan outlines most difficult aspect of debut

Geelong debutant Connor O'Sullivan says the speed of transition was the most difficult aspect of his first game at AFL level.
The 18-year-old played his first game in Geelong's 75-point home win over North Melbourne last weekend.
"Obviously the biggest thing for me was just the excitement, getting to run out with the boys for the first time," he replied when quizzed on the match.
"We had the win, which is amazing, probably sum it up as a dream come true for me."
Debutants often speak about the shock of playing their first game, whether it be the physicality or speed.
"I'd probably say to understand the speed of the transition of the ball," O'Sullivan said when asked what was the hardest component of the game.
"The physicality is pretty similar between AFL and VFL, the way the ball transitions was definitely a challenge for me.
"Being a person who prides themselves on their running, it challenged me a little bit to use that in better ways.
"But the support, especially of the (fellow) defenders throughout the game, their support when there was something that I was uncomfortable with or unfamiliar, it allowed me to feel more comfortable and felt like I belonged out there a little more."
O'Sullivan, who was selected by the Cats at No. 11 in last November's Draft, had the privilege of watching Jeremy Cameron in scintillating form, kicking six goals.
The Cats and GWS were the only unbeaten teams heading into round six.
The tall defender will return to the VFL on Saturday where the Cats are away to Brisbane.
