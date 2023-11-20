Connor O'Sullivan has been drafted to Geelong.
The Albury Tiger-Murray Bushrangers' representative was selected at No. 11.
The 198cm O'Sullivan has superb athleticism for such a tall player, posting a top 10 finish in the 2km time trial (six minutes and 11 seconds) at the AFL Draft Combine in October.
The key defender averaged 17.8 disposals, at a terrific 86 percent efficiency, at the AFL National Championships for the title-winning Allies.
More to follow.
