Funeral details announced after woman's tragic death in North East crash

A woman will be farewelled during a Taminick funeral service following her tragic death in a car crash.
Ann Maree Kerr, 49, died after her vehicle crashed on the Glenrowan-Boweya Road at Taminick on April 11.
One of her horses was also killed and another had to be put down.
An obituary published by North East Funerals notes the late Thoona woman was the "loved and adored soulmate and wife of Vaughan" and a "dearly loved mother of Michelle, Adam and Ricky".
A tribute posted by April Rolls said she was heartbroken for Ms Kerr's family.
"I wish I could lessen your pain, even for a short time," she said.
"Love and condolences to all of not only her family but friends as well.
"She will be missed."
Her work colleagues also paid tribute.
"Deepest condolences to Ann's family and friends," Sue Turner said.
"Ann was a respected and valued team member at BP Glenrowan South and will be deeply missed."
A minute's silence was held at an Alpine Regional Horseman's Association event for Ms Kerr, who loved horses, following her passing.
Participants also wore black armbands in her memory.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 26, at 298 Booth Road at Taminick.
The service will start at 1pm.
