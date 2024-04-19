Kiewa Cricket Club recognised for its terrific work, on and off the field

A club which has been flooded three times in the past two years has won a prestigious Cricket Victoria award.
Kiewa Cricket Club has claimed the Community Club of the Year.
"Cricket is definitely a sport for all at Kiewa," delighted club president Annie Heffernan said.
"Our tightknit club welcomes everyone and is a social hub for the small community in and around Kiewa.
"We pride ourselves as a family club, a place where everyone, of all ages, can get together.
"We are so proud of our club and would love others to see what makes us so great."
Kiewa was established in 1887, but the club has faced some of its most difficult times in the past 24 months.
"We band together during difficult times, always managing to get back up and running," Heffernan offered of the flooding.
"It hasn't been easy, but it has made us closer and stronger as a club.
"Our club isn't just about playing cricket, we are about teamwork, mateship and connection."
Kiewa has four senior teams, an open age female outfit and four junior sides, including boys and girls.
The eight board members have their own portfolios, such as the ground curator being the director of maintenance, while there's also around 30 volunteers.
The club has also introduced a number of initiatives, including mental health training, with a senior cricketer utilising his own mental health journey to help others.
The state award means Kiewa will now be in contention for a national honour during next month's National Volunteers Week.
