Leaving a legacy for Legacy: Motorbike club's annual Anzac ride returns

In its 28th year, a Border motorbike club's mystery ride still remains close at heart.
The annual Anzac Day poker run organised by Party Unlimited M.C., will be meeting at Noreuil Park at 10am on Thursday, April 25, to raise funds for Legacy.
The club's secretary Jared Powell, says he enjoys supporting the run, as he knows it helps others get through difficult times.
"Because we've done it for so long, we do get to meet people through Legacy and hear their stories and just knowing that we're contributing to them getting through the tough situations that obviously Legacy deals with," he said.
"They're out there assisting these people to get over things that have gone on in their lives and then able to fund them to learn more about where their families have come from and what they've been through.
"Because some of the stories that you hear, they've been able to send grandchildren overseas where their families have been to war and to get through situations of the loss and that sort of thing."
Mr Powell said the poker run is welcome to all, but to leave with a full tank of petrol, as the ride can be over 200km.
It will be Mr Powell's 10th year joining the ride.
"It's the factor of being able to get out with a lot of good people to support a worthy cause," he said.
"Being able to get out there and return our thanks to people who have either had people in their family, or have been heavily involved with the side of protecting our country, and looking out for us to be able to keep us being able to do what we do."
There is a $30 entry fee which includes a stubby holder and Legacy pin.
Giveaways and raffles will also be drawn throughout the day.
Last year the group travelled to Pleasant Hills, raising $14,200 for Legacy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.