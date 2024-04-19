A Cricket Albury-Wodonga-dominated outfit beats everyone in NSW

A Cricket Albury-Wodonga-dominated representative team won a state title on Thursday.
CAW Murray claimed the NSW Youth Championships under 14 title at Campbelltown.
"It's fantastic, before the year I don't think CAW Murray had even won their pool, let alone made it through to this level," assistant coach Chris Galvin said.
The team completed an undefeated run with a three-wicket win over city champions North Shore.
CAW Murray started its campaign with wins over Murrumbidgee, which is based around Griffith, and Central West in early December.
The team contested the southern pool titles in Dubbo, just before Christmas, winning its five games.
CAW Murray then played northern pool champions Newcastle on Wednesday, skittling the Novocastrians for 47, with captain Jack Hogan snaring three wickets.
As the country pool winners, CAW Murray then played for the state crown, dismissing North Shore for 87 with Hogan (3-12), Oliver Banks (2-9), Eli Lavis (2-16) and Nick Oliver (2-17) featuring.
CAW Murray passed the target seven wickets down.
Unfortunately, Raff Wiseman and Austin Bowler were unable to play the midweek finals, due to injury, but had played prominent roles during the earlier stages.
"A lot of credit must go to Dylan Weeding and Sam O'Connor, who run our high performance junior program, they've put it together and done a fantastic job," Galvin added.
It's been a terrific time for CAW Murray, with the under 15s losing to Blacktown in the grand final, while the under 13s fell in the preliminary final.
