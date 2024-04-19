The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

A Cricket Albury-Wodonga-dominated outfit beats everyone in NSW

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated April 19 2024 - 3:44pm, first published 2:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CAW Murray's state winning under 14 cricket team on Thursday.
CAW Murray's state winning under 14 cricket team on Thursday.

A Cricket Albury-Wodonga-dominated representative team won a state title on Thursday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.