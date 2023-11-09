The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

East Albury's lower grade cricket teams dominated by father-sons

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
November 9 2023 - 6:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
East Albury has a host of father-son combinations, including (from left) Jack Hogan, 13 and Stephen Hogan, Mitch Sheather, 12, and Scott Sheather, Jonty Hoskin, 14 and Aaron Hoskin, Jack Anderson, 12 and Caleb Anderson, 12 with father Cade Anderson. Picture by Mark Jesser
East Albury has a host of father-son combinations, including (from left) Jack Hogan, 13 and Stephen Hogan, Mitch Sheather, 12, and Scott Sheather, Jonty Hoskin, 14 and Aaron Hoskin, Jack Anderson, 12 and Caleb Anderson, 12 with father Cade Anderson. Picture by Mark Jesser

Two East Albury lower grade outfits are dominated by father-son combinations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.