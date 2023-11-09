Two East Albury lower grade outfits are dominated by father-son combinations.
Eleven families are represented in Cricket Albury-Wodonga's C grade division one and two outfits.
"There's just one rule, if the ball goes through the infield it's a case of you young blokes, start running, that's yours," club president Cade Anderson laughed.
"The only sledge we get back is the kids think we run too slow between wickets, so we tell them we only deal in boundaries."
Anderson plays alongside twins Caleb and Jack, with the following father-son combinations respectively: Stephen and Jack Hogan; Sean and Lincoln Barrett; Ben and Xavier Gay; Andrew and Darcy Baird; Adam and Rafferty Wiseman; Scott and Mitch Sheather; Carl and Patrick Friedlieb; Paul and Charlie Horton; Ben and Ryley Pargeter and Aaron and Jonty Hoskin.
"It's pretty much who can get through the game and not get injured for the old blokes," Anderson added.
"There's been a hammie, I think there was a groin last week by a player who still thinks he can run (laughs)."
Stephen Hogan, Sean Barrett and Anderson have all posted centuries, with the latter passing the milestone with one of his sons.
"I was batting with Jack and when I brought up my 100, I'm not into raising my bat, I'm not into that stuff, but when he ran down the pitch and gave me a hug, I must admit I did have a tear roll down my face, it was brilliant, that's something I won't forget," he revealed.
The club works the batting so there's always an adult and a youngster together.
"It keeps us older guys involved, but it's more about nurturing these kids and getting them ready for first or second grade potentially earlier than normal," Anderson said.
The Crows' boss has been around the sport all his life, but admits nothing can match the current thrill the dads receive every week.
"I've been lucky to play in first grade flags years ago, but to play with your kids is certainly up there."
